Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 44,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

