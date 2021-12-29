Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

