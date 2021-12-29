Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.35% of Privia Health Group worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 317,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,609,753 shares of company stock worth $127,564,093 in the last quarter.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRVA. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

