Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $56,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

