Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PKG opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.
PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
