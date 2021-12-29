Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

