Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

