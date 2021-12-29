Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

