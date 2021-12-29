Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 247,143 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Realty Income by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.