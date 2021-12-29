Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $500,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average of $187.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

