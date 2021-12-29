KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 114,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 75,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the third quarter worth $429,000.

