Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

KURA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 2,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,567. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $969.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

