Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

