Landbox Tops One Day Volume of $67,633.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $244,573.31 and approximately $67,633.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.41 or 0.07915800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00074836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.10 or 0.99763549 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

