Landshare Trading Up 32% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Landshare has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00009319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $649,576.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,792,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,686 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

