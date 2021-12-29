Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,875 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.45% of Lantheus worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

