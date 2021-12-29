Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

