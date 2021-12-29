Larson Financial Group LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

