Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.