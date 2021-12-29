Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $87,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 456,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

