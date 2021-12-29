Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

