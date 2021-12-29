Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,773 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 610,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $270.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.