Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $31.32 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 56,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,329. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

