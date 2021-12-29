Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,694 shares of company stock worth $440,480,864. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,936.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,920.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,795.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

