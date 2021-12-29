Lendefi (new) Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

