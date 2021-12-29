Leon Anthony Frazier Purchases 500 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier bought 500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $14,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

