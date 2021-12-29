Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 39.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

