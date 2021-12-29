LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 394,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,014. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

