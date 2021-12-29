LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.35. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 339,381 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.28.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.