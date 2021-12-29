LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,368.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and $24,368.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,073,811,589 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,911,074 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

