Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

