LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $2,458.15 and approximately $26.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

