LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

LMPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 79,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

