Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.25 Per Share

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.21) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lowland Investment’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Lowland Investment stock opened at GBX 1,358.48 ($18.26) on Wednesday. Lowland Investment has a one year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,318.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,350.45. The firm has a market cap of £367.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

