LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $62,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 41.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 488,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.