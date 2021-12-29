LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.58% of Ingles Markets worth $57,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.