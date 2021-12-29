LSV Asset Management Has $88.76 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 120.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $88,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.