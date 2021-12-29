LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,630 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.87% of Sanmina worth $97,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

