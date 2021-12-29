LSV Asset Management Sells 80,514 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,514 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.81% of ODP worth $81,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ODP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in ODP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ODP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

