Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Up 2%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 48.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

