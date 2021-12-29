Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

LFT stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

