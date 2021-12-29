Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $353.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDNF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$36.61 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.