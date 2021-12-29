Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

