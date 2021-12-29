MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.42

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.42 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 1604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,908,156 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.