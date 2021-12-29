Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.