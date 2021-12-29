Mainstreet Equity (MEQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mainstreet Equity (TSE: MEQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

12/9/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$120.00 to C$140.00.

12/8/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Mainstreet Equity had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$123.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$74.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

