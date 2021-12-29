Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.43

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.58. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 1,920 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,598.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

