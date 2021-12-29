Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.