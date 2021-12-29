MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 5.6%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.