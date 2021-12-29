Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 65,740 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 548,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

