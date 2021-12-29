Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 7,537 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

